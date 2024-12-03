Sen. John Tester Tells Reporters, “I’m getting the f**k out of here”

Recently ousted Sen. Jon Tester of Montana didn’t mince words when asked about President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

On Monday, when reporters sought his views on the matter, Tester, who is set to leave office in a month after losing his seat to Republican Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, responded with characteristic bluntness, “I’m one month from getting the f— out of here. Ask somebody who counts.”

Biden’s pardon absolved Hunter of any charges for crimes he “committed or may have committed” between January 2014 and December 2024. This decision has sparked a flurry of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with many arguing it erodes public trust in the justice system.

Democrats have been vocal in their disapproval. Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.) condemned the move on X, stating, “President Biden’s decision to pardon his son was wrong. A president’s family and allies shouldn’t get special treatment. This was an improper use of power, it erodes trust in our government, and it emboldens others to bend justice to suit their interests.”

Similarly, Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) expressed his concern about the implications of the pardon, saying it “further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all.”

Tester’s office did not respond to requests for comment following his candid statement, leaving his final thoughts on this matter to resonate in the corridors of a Capitol he will soon leave behind. His exit, marked by this candid interaction, underscores the ongoing debate about the ethics and implications of presidential pardons.

