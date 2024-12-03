The Syrian conflict has escalated dramatically as rebels, including Al-Qaeda linked groups, launched a surprise attack on the northern countryside, even entering Assad’s palace. This follows a week of violence claiming hundreds of lives.

Despite the U.S. State Department’s call for “de-escalation,” the irony is palpable given Washington’s history of arming and supporting various Syrian militant groups, including ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Video evidence shows these rebels using American equipment like personnel carriers in their operations. Leading this offensive is Abu Mohammed al-Julani, a figure with a complex history — from fighting U.S. forces in Iraq to leading Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. His leadership questions the group’s new narrative of “religious tolerance.”

The timing of this offensive coincides with Russia and Iran, key Assad allies, being distracted by conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, respectively. Meanwhile, thousands of U.S. troops remain in Syria, with U.S. airstrikes further complicating the situation.

In response, 30,000 Iraqi Shia troops have reportedly entered Syria to aid the government. U.S. policies, including sanctions and isolation, have left Syria vulnerable to such chaos. Leaked emails from 2016 revealed U.S. support for Al-Qaeda in Syria, highlighting the complex and often contradictory roles of foreign powers in this conflict.

The situation paints a bleak picture for peace in Syria, with no clear heroes in this ongoing tragedy.

