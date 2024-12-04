Biden Pledges $1B to Africa as North Carolina Reels from Helene

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a hefty $1 billion in aid for African nations grappling with drought-induced displacement.

While standing in Angola, Biden emphasized America’s role as the world’s leading provider of humanitarian assistance, stating, “That’s going to increase, you know, that’s the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do.”

The pledge comes as residents of western North Carolina are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Helene ravaged the region in late September. The storm left a trail of destruction, claiming over 100 lives in North Carolina alone and causing billions in damages.

The juxtaposition of these two events has not gone unnoticed on social media, where users expressed frustration and disbelief. One X post highlighted the disparity, noting that while African nations receive substantial aid, North Carolinians affected by Helene continue to live in tents as winter sets in.

“BREAKING: Joe Biden has pledged $1 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to aid African nations in rebuilding homes damaged by natural disasters, while Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina continue to live in tents,” one post read.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been on the ground, with Administrator Deanne Criswell indicating a need for an additional $40 billion beyond the 2025 budget to manage ongoing recovery efforts from Helene and other disasters. Despite these pleas for funding, the $750 aid checks issued to some North Carolina residents have been met with criticism for being woefully inadequate.

Critics argue that this reflects a broader theme in Biden’s administration of prioritizing international aid over domestic needs, especially with the backdrop of the upcoming transition to a new administration under President-elect Donald J. Trump. The White House has not responded directly to these criticisms, but the announcement in Africa has certainly fueled the debate on how disaster relief funds should be allocated.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.