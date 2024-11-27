Facebook Youtube

Trump picks Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) as special envoy to Russia & Ukraine

On Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump announced his plans to nominate retired Gen. Keith Kellogg to serve as assistant to the president and special envoy for Russia and Ukraine.

“Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration,” Trump wrote in a statement on social media. “He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!”

After serving in the U.S. military for 35 years, Kellogg served as Chief of Staff and executive secretary to the National Security Council during Trump’s first administration.

In April, Kellogg co-authored a policy paper outlining a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The paper, co-authored with Fred Fleitz, discussed the possibility of withholding U.S. military aid to Kiev on the condition that they engage in peace talks with Russia.

“Specifically, it would mean a formal U.S. policy to seek a cease-fire and negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict,” Kellog and Fleitz wrote. “The United States would continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defenses to ensure Russia will make no further advances and will not attack again after a cease-fire or peace agreement. Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia.”

