Syrian rebels reportedly enter Aleppo in surprise attack

This week, rebel coalition forces in Syria launched a surprise attack against the country’s government, capturing numerous towns and villages and rekindling a conflict that had remained dormant for years.

On Friday, members of the force claimed to have entered Aleppo. Artillery shells have destroyed Aleppo University’s student housing, killing four people. A now-viral video shows several men escaping a dormitory on the campus, carrying another injured person.

Volunteer rescue group White Helmets reports that at least 15 civilians (including six children and two women) were killed, with 36 others injured throughout Aleppo and the Idlib countryside. Iranian state media also claims that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi was killed.

According to the United Nations, more than 300,000 civilians have been killed in the war in Syria over the last decade, with millions more displaced across the Middle East.

