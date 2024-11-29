Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, and Mark Zuckerberg Spend Thanksgiving with Trump

Now-viral video footage is circulating on social media showing tech billionaire Elon Musk, his mother Maye, and famous actor Sylvester Stallone having Thanksgiving dinner with President-elect Donald J. Trump at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on X, Elon said that he discussed Stallone’s 1993 film “Demolition Man” with him: “I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!”

But Musk was not the only tech tycoon spending time at Mar-a-Lago this week. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined Trump on Thanksgiving eve, according to a statement from the company. Recent months and weeks have seen Zuckerberg call Trump’s reaction to the July assassination attempt against him “badass” and even congratulate him on having won the 2024 presidential election.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

JIMMY DORE: Is Nuclear War with Russia Coming?

Watch Now

Border Patrol Whistleblower’s Bombshell Address to Congress

Watch Now

Roger Stone and Ben Swann on Biden’s Rush to World War III

Watch Now

Biden Admin Tries to Set Trump Up for Failure?

Watch Now

Trump Takes Fight Back to Section 230

Watch Now

Trump Announces Musk, Ramaswamy to Head DOGE; Hegseth Named Defense Secretary

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media