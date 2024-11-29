Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, and Mark Zuckerberg Spend Thanksgiving with Trump

Now-viral video footage is circulating on social media showing tech billionaire Elon Musk, his mother Maye, and famous actor Sylvester Stallone having Thanksgiving dinner with President-elect Donald J. Trump at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on X, Elon said that he discussed Stallone’s 1993 film “Demolition Man” with him: “I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!”

But Musk was not the only tech tycoon spending time at Mar-a-Lago this week. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined Trump on Thanksgiving eve, according to a statement from the company. Recent months and weeks have seen Zuckerberg call Trump’s reaction to the July assassination attempt against him “badass” and even congratulate him on having won the 2024 presidential election.

