Ukraine Urges for NATO Membership Again

In a meeting in Brussels next week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will reportedly urge the member-nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance to accept Ukraine into its ranks.

In a letter sent by Ukraine’s government to NATO, Sybiha argued that an invitation from NATO for Ukraine to join would be an enormously significant major symbolic rebuke against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We believe that the invitation should be extended at this stage,” Sybiha wrote. “It will become the Allies’ adequate response to Russia’s constant escalation of the war it has unleashed, the latest demonstration of which is the involvement of tens of thousands of North Korean troops and the use of Ukraine as a testing ground for new weapons.”

