Trump Suggest Government Knows Origin of Mysterious Drones

In a Monday press conference at his Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald J. Trump accused the Biden administration of withholding information about the unexplained drone sightings across New Jersey, New York, and other states.

“The government knows what is happening,” he said. “Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage they can go right inside. They know where it came from and where it went.”

He further questioned the administration’s silence on the matter, suggesting that transparency would be beneficial. “For some reason, they don’t want to comment, and I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows. Our president knows, and for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.”

