Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Vows to End Sanctuary Cities, Taxes on Tips

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Monday to discuss his ongoing battle against sanctuary cities in his state, amid concerns over public safety and his push to exempt tips from state income tax.

Youngkin expressed a firm stance against sanctuary policies, which limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. He argued that such policies directly undermine public safety by allowing individuals who might have committed crimes to remain in the community without facing immediate legal consequences.

“We need common sense here,” Youngkin stated, highlighting his belief that Virginia should not be a sanctuary state for those who break the law.

Additionally, Gov. Youngkin discussed his latest initiative to exempt tips from state income tax. This move is seen as an effort to bolster the service industry, which has been hit hard by economic fluctuations, including those exacerbated by the global health crisis.

Youngkin’s proposal would directly benefit workers in sectors like hospitality, where tipping is a significant part of income. He suggested that this tax exemption could help attract more individuals to these jobs, thereby strengthening the state’s economy at the grassroots level.

