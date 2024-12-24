Trump suggests again that US should annex Greenland

On Monday, President-elect Donald J. Trump once again suggested that the U.S. should take control of Greenland.

This remarks came as part of his announcement naming Ken Howery, co-founder of PayPal, as the United States’ ambassador to Denmark on Sunday, December 23, 2024.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, articulated his stance by stating, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has expressed interest in Greenland; during his first term in 2019, he had floated the idea of purchasing the Danish autonomous territory, which was met with rejection by both Greenlandic and Danish officials.

Greenland, with its vast icy expanse and strategic location between the Arctic and North Atlantic, hosts significant U.S. military infrastructure, including the Pituffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base. The island’s natural resources, including gold, silver, copper, uranium, and potential oil reserves, add to its strategic value.

