Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized with Fever

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever, according to his deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña.

The 78-year-old former president is said to be in “good spirits” and deeply appreciative of the care he is receiving. The hospitalization was reported to be precautionary, with no specific details provided on the nature of the fever or any underlying conditions that might have prompted the hospital visit. Ureña’s statement emphasized that Clinton remains in good spirits, aiming to reassure the public about his condition.

Clinton, who served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, has had a history of health issues, including a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and procedures for heart-related concerns in subsequent years. However, there has been no indication that his current hospitalization is linked to his past health problems.

