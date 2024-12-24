Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Winter Storm Sweeps Midwest and Northeast, Impacting 10 Million

As Christmas Eve dawns, over 10 million people from the American Midwest to the Northeast are bracing for a significant winter weather event, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A sprawling storm system is set to bring a mix of snow, ice, and cold temperatures, threatening to disrupt holiday travel plans and daily life across a large swath of the nation. The storm, fueled by an Arctic air mass, has already made this week’s start notably chilly, with Sunday being labeled the coldest morning of the season so far.

The impact is expected to extend from New York City to Chicago, where residents are gearing up for potential travel delays and hazardous road conditions. The NWS predicts that snow will continue into Tuesday, particularly affecting morning commutes in areas like New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York.

Forecasters warn of icy conditions that could create treacherous roads, especially with the potential for snow accumulations that, while modest in some areas, could still be significant enough to disrupt daily activities. For instance, in New York City, even an inch of snow can lead to notable impacts given the city’s dense population and traffic.

Find more breaking news from Truth in Media here.

How is Ukraine Behind the Chaos in Syria?

Watch Now

Rebels Forces Sweep Syria; Suspect Apprehended in Brian Thompson Case

Watch Now

Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” for Fauci, Schiff & Liz Cheney – But for What?

Watch Now

From Syria to South Korea: How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

Watch Now

All-Out War Unfolds in Syria, Spiraling the U.S. Deeper into World War III

Watch Now

Washington Shaking After Trump Taps Kash Patel to Head FBI

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media