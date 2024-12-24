Winter Storm Sweeps Midwest and Northeast, Impacting 10 Million

As Christmas Eve dawns, over 10 million people from the American Midwest to the Northeast are bracing for a significant winter weather event, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A sprawling storm system is set to bring a mix of snow, ice, and cold temperatures, threatening to disrupt holiday travel plans and daily life across a large swath of the nation. The storm, fueled by an Arctic air mass, has already made this week’s start notably chilly, with Sunday being labeled the coldest morning of the season so far.

The impact is expected to extend from New York City to Chicago, where residents are gearing up for potential travel delays and hazardous road conditions. The NWS predicts that snow will continue into Tuesday, particularly affecting morning commutes in areas like New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York.

Forecasters warn of icy conditions that could create treacherous roads, especially with the potential for snow accumulations that, while modest in some areas, could still be significant enough to disrupt daily activities. For instance, in New York City, even an inch of snow can lead to notable impacts given the city’s dense population and traffic.

