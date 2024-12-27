Facebook Youtube

60 Foot Waves Hit Santa Cruz, California

The California coastline was battered by an extraordinary weather event this week as waves measuring up to 60 feet crashed into the shore, leading to significant disruption and dangerous conditions.

The monumental swell, described as one of the largest to hit the Golden State in recent years, was captured on video, showcasing the sheer power of nature as waves overwhelmed beaches, piers, and coastal infrastructure. The waves, fueled by a series of storms over the Pacific, have not only provided a spectacle for onlookers but have also resulted in a series of challenges for residents and local authorities.

Reports indicate that the high surf led to flooding in low-lying coastal areas, with seawater breaching sea walls and flooding roads. Several vehicles were seen being swept away by the surging waters, and beachfront properties have suffered damage from the relentless pounding of the surf.

Local emergency services have been on high alert, with lifeguards and rescue teams patrolling the beaches to warn the public and respond to emergencies. The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings, advising residents and visitors to avoid the water and keep a safe distance from the shore due to the risk of being swept away by sudden, powerful waves.

