Trump Urges SCOTUS to Pause TikTok Ban

President-elect Donald J. Trump has filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, requesting a pause on a law that would ban TikTok in the United States unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests the app by January 19, 2025.

This move comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on the matter on January 10. Trump’s brief, filed on Friday, does not take a definitive stance on the underlying legal challenge by TikTok but focuses on requesting time for his incoming administration to negotiate a resolution. He argues that a delay would allow his team to address national security concerns while preserving the platform’s availability to its over 170 million American users.

The law in question, the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier in the year. It aims to mitigate national security risks associated with TikTok due to its ownership by a Chinese company, which some U.S. officials argue could lead to data breaches or content manipulation by the Chinese government.

TikTok has challenged this law, asserting that it infringes on First Amendment rights by potentially silencing millions of users. The social media giant has previously attempted to block the ban through lower courts, but these efforts have been unsuccessful, leading to the appeal now before the Supreme Court.

