Trump: “This country is being run by fools”

In an interview with Fox News’ Bill Melugin this week, former president Donald J. Trump said, “This is a country that’s being run by fools.”

Trump’s remarks were in response to department of homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ claim that FEMA doesn’t have funding to last hurricane season.

“They’re doing a very bad job,” Trump went on to say. “They’ve given over a $1 billion to illegal migrants that came in and now they have no money for North Carolina, for Georgia, for South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. I think that’s a disgrace.”

