Ukrainian Diplomat Describes Nazism in Ukraine

Shortly after Russia entered Ukraine in February 2022, U.S. media tried to ignore concerns over neo-Nazism in Ukraine. But as the truth began to surface on social media, the corporate media was forced to address the issue.

They claimed — and still argue to this day — that Ukraine’s neo-Nazi presence is exaggerated, and that claims otherwise are simply “Russian propaganda”. Anna Soroka, former Deputy Foreign Minister of the Luhansk People’s Republic, strongly disagrees, arguing that Nazism is actually growing in Ukraine…

For the entire story on Anna Soroka and the rise of neo-Nazism in Ukraine, watch Episode 10 of “Zelenskyy Unmasked” now.

