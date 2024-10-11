17 Dead, 2.2 Million Left Without Power After Hurricane Milton

As of Friday, 17 deaths have been reported due to Hurricane Milton, as roughly 2.2 million Floridians remain without power.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that over 50,000 linemen have been deployed to restore power.

Milton — the second hurricane to hit Florida in just 13 days — made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night near Siesta Key, causing dozens of tornadoes, 18 inches of rain, waves as high as 28 feet tall, and other extreme conditions.

In St. Petersburg, a 500-foot crane being used to construct a 46-story condominium crashed into the building where the Tampa Bay Times is headquartered; no one was in the newspaper office as the crane fell. Winds of over 100 miles per hour ripped off part of the roof of Tropicana Field, home stadium of the Major League Baseball team the Tampa Bay Rays.

