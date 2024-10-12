Zelenskyy Meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

On Friday, Pope Francis met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on issues ranging from the release of prisoners to an end to Ukraine’s war with Russia, marking the third time the two men have met since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Zelenskyy then met Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. According to the Vatican, the meeting lasted 35 minutes. Zelenskyy also gave Francis a painting titled “The Bucha Massacre”, which depicts a young girl standing amidst the rubble left over from an event in March 2022 which left 458 Ukrainians dead.

“The issue of bringing our people home from captivity was the main focus of my meeting with Pope Francis,” Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting. “We are counting on the Holy See’s assistance in helping to bring back Ukrainians who have been taken captive by Russia.”

Zelenskyy’s papal visit comes as part of a multi-country across Europe, which included meetings with the leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy — and shortly after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.