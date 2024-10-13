Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Vegas Man Charged with Gun Possession Near Trump Rally

On Saturday, a Las Vegas man driving a black SUV near the Trump rally in Coachella, California was arrested for illegal possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun.

Vem Miller, 49, initially told authorities he was a journalist with a press pass to the rally. Police later found that, in addition to the firearms, Miller was also in possession of multiple fake passports and driver’s licenses.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the Southern California News Group that authorities had “probably stopped another assassination attempt.” According to USA Today, “Miller is a registered Republican who holds a master’s degree from University of California, Los Angeles… He ran for state Assembly in Nevada in 2022, but lost his primary.

Miller has since been released on $5,000 bail and is due to appear in court in January.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Ron Paul Joins Truth in Media to Discuss the Latest on Ukraine – 10/15/24

Watch Now

Third Trump Assassination Attempt? – What To Know

Watch Now

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Does Israel Persecute Christians? | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 9)

Watch Now

Shocking Video Shows Trafficked Children at LaGuardia Airport in NYC

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media