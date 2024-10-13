Vegas Man Charged with Gun Possession Near Trump Rally

On Saturday, a Las Vegas man driving a black SUV near the Trump rally in Coachella, California was arrested for illegal possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun.

Vem Miller, 49, initially told authorities he was a journalist with a press pass to the rally. Police later found that, in addition to the firearms, Miller was also in possession of multiple fake passports and driver’s licenses.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the Southern California News Group that authorities had “probably stopped another assassination attempt.” According to USA Today, “Miller is a registered Republican who holds a master’s degree from University of California, Los Angeles… He ran for state Assembly in Nevada in 2022, but lost his primary.“

Miller has since been released on $5,000 bail and is due to appear in court in January.

