U.S. is Sending Troops and Anti-Missile System to Israel

On Sunday, the United States announced it is sending U.S. troops to Israel along with an advanced U.S. anti-missile system.

President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD), along with roughly 100 troops who will operate it. The move comes just days after Iran launched about 200 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1.

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the White House’s decision “underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel.”

