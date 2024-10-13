Hezbollah Drone Attack Kills Four IDF Soldiers, Injures at Least 60

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched a drone attack on an army base in central Israel that killed four Israeli soldiers and severely wounded at least 60 others.

The base was located in the town of Binyamina, just north of Tel Aviv and roughly 40 miles south of the Lebanese border. Hezbollah took credit for the attack, calling it retaliation for Israel’s strike on Beirut that killed 22 people.

The incident comes on the same day that the Pentagon announced plans to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) to Israel, along with roughly 100 U.S. troops who will operate it.

