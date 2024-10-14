Facebook Youtube

Israel Weighs “Surrender or Starve” Plan in Northern Gaza

In an attempt to starve out Hamas militants, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a move to cut off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza.

Proposed by a handful of retired military generals, the plan would give Palestinians one week to evacuate the northern third of Gaza. Those who remain would be declared enemy combatants, meaning Israeli troops would be authorized to kill them.

While officials in the Israeli government have claimed the plan is not being implemented, on Monday several Israeli NGOs took to headlines, claiming “there are alarming signs that the Israeli military is beginning to quietly implement” the plan.

