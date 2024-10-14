Federal Emergency Workers Allegedly Threatened by “Armed Militias” in North Carolina

This weekend, emergency workers with the United States Forest Service working in North Carolina were allegedly threatened by “armed militia”, according to claims by FEMA.

An official with the forest service warned employees warning that FEMA “has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, N.C. to stand down and evacuate the county immediately,” and that the national guard has seen “trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA.”

By Sunday afternoon, government personnel were resuming recovery operations as normal, according to an official with the forest service.

The following day, the Rutherford County sheriff’s office arrested William Jacob Parsons, 44, of Bostic, N.C. for threatening FEMA employees. The arrest was made after a call had been received that “a white male had an assault rifle and made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working after the disaster of Hurricane Helene in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area.”

