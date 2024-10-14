Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Federal Emergency Workers Allegedly Threatened by “Armed Militias” in North Carolina

This weekend, emergency workers with the United States Forest Service working in North Carolina were allegedly threatened by “armed militia”, according to claims by FEMA.

An official with the forest service warned employees warning that FEMA “has advised all federal responders Rutherford County, N.C. to stand down and evacuate the county immediately,” and that the national guard has seen “trucks of armed militia saying there were out hunting FEMA.”

By Sunday afternoon, government personnel were resuming recovery operations as normal, according to an official with the forest service.

The following day, the Rutherford County sheriff’s office arrested William Jacob Parsons, 44, of Bostic, N.C. for threatening FEMA employees. The arrest was made after a call had been received that “a white male had an assault rifle and made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working after the disaster of Hurricane Helene in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Ron Paul Joins Truth in Media to Discuss the Latest on Ukraine – 10/15/24

Watch Now

Third Trump Assassination Attempt? – What To Know

Watch Now

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Does Israel Persecute Christians? | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 9)

Watch Now

Shocking Video Shows Trafficked Children at LaGuardia Airport in NYC

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media