Zelenskyy Claims North Korea Sending Russia Troops and Weapons

“We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.

Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with partners need to develop further. The frontline needs more support.

When we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military equipment. It’s about increasing the pressure on the aggressor – pressure that will be stronger than what Russia can handle. And it’s about preventing an even larger war.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the press in Moscow: “This looks like another bit of fake news”.