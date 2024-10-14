Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Zelenskyy Claims North Korea Sending Russia Troops and Weapons

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his countrymen that North Korea is sending weapons and troops to help Russia in the war against Ukraine.

In his address to the Ukrainian people, posted to the Ukrainian government’s website, Zelenskyy said:

“We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.

Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with partners need to develop further. The frontline needs more support.

When we talk about giving Ukraine greater long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military equipment. It’s about increasing the pressure on the aggressor – pressure that will be stronger than what Russia can handle. And it’s about preventing an even larger war.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the press in Moscow: “This looks like another bit of fake news”.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Ron Paul Joins Truth in Media to Discuss the Latest on Ukraine – 10/15/24

Watch Now

Third Trump Assassination Attempt? – What To Know

Watch Now

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Does Israel Persecute Christians? | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 9)

Watch Now

Shocking Video Shows Trafficked Children at LaGuardia Airport in NYC

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media