Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of Wanting to Imprison His Political Opponents

In her contentious interview with Bret Baier this evening, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that former President Donald Trump has secret plans of imprisoning his political opponents upon retaking the White House.

“He has repeated it many times,” Harris said. “And you and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him.”

Harris then went on to reference the remarks of former U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. Mark Milley in Bob Woodward’s latest book, War. According to Woodward, in 2023 Milley told him, “[Trump] is the most dangerous person ever. I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is the most dangerous person to this country.”

Last week, Milley publicized concerns that he would be court-martialed if Trump returned to the White House.

