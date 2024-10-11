Facebook Youtube

“No Big Resolutions” from Israel Security Cabinet Meeting

“There were no big resolutions” made during the meeting of Israel’s entire security cabinet Thursday evening, according to a source close with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“There is will from the Israelis to coordinate with the Americans,” the source went on to tell The Times of Israel.

The cabinet gathering came in response to Iran’s Oct. 1 attack on Israel, during which it fired over 180 ballistic missiles into the Jewish state. On Wednesday, Netanyahu met with U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time in weeks. According to a White House press release:

“[Biden] condemned unequivocally Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st.  On Lebanon, the President emphasized the need for a diplomatic arrangement to safely return both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line.”

