Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Zelenskyy Discusses “Victory Plan” with NATO as Ukraine Raises Taxes to Fund War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his new “victory plan” with the leaders of the U.K., France, and Italy, as well as the incoming head of NATO on Thursday.

Zelenskyy described his “victory plan” as a blueprint “to strengthen [Ukraine], in terms of security guarantees, in terms of weapons, in terms of our future after this war”. Last month, Zelenskyy visited the United States to lobby support for this plan, meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Ukrainian parliament approved its first major wartime tax increase to help generate additional revenue for its war effort. The bill increases a personal income tax used to fund Ukraine’s military from 1.5 percent to five percent, and doubles taxes on bank profits.

Although the bill is likely to be unpopular with the Ukrainian people, who have already seen their livelihoods diminished by the war, Zelenskyy is expected to ratify the bill in a matter of days.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Does Israel Persecute Christians? | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 9)

Watch Now

Shocking Video Shows Trafficked Children at LaGuardia Airport in NYC

Watch Now

Hurricane Helene Aid vs. U.S. Foreign Aid – By the Numbers

Watch Now

Special Counsel Accuses Trump of “Criminal Acts” to Overturn 2020 Election

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media