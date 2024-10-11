Zelenskyy Discusses “Victory Plan” with NATO as Ukraine Raises Taxes to Fund War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his new “victory plan” with the leaders of the U.K., France, and Italy, as well as the incoming head of NATO on Thursday.

Zelenskyy described his “victory plan” as a blueprint “to strengthen [Ukraine], in terms of security guarantees, in terms of weapons, in terms of our future after this war”. Last month, Zelenskyy visited the United States to lobby support for this plan, meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Ukrainian parliament approved its first major wartime tax increase to help generate additional revenue for its war effort. The bill increases a personal income tax used to fund Ukraine’s military from 1.5 percent to five percent, and doubles taxes on bank profits.

Although the bill is likely to be unpopular with the Ukrainian people, who have already seen their livelihoods diminished by the war, Zelenskyy is expected to ratify the bill in a matter of days.

