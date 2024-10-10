Israeli Airstrikes Kill 49, Wound At Least 117 in Lebanon and Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Beirut this week have left dozens dead, according to authorities from Palestine and Lebanon.

The first strike hit a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza on Wednesday, killing at least 27 people, including seven women and one child.

Then, on Thursday, at least 22 people were killed and 117 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. The strikes also destroyed one eight-story residential building and the lower floors of another.

And in southern Lebanon, a spokesperson for U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) claimed that an Israeli tank fired on its headquarters in the town of Naqoura, wounding two peacekeepers who were forced to be hospitalized.

All of these developments in Gaza and Lebanon come just days after Iran retaliated to the killing of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders by launching roughly 180 ballistic missiles into Israel. On Thursday, Israel’s entire security cabinet met to vote on how the country will respond to the attack, according to an anonymous Israeli official.

