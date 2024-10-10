US Journalist Reportedly Beaten and Detained in Israel

Breaking news out of the Middle East: Four journalists were detained by Israeli forces over 24 hours ago. Three of them have been released, but one American, an excellent journalist by the name of Jeremy Loffredo with ties to this very network, remains in custody. And right now his whereabouts are still unknown.

Loffredo works with The Grayzone as a contractor and as a contractor here at Truth in Media. Last year, traveled to Israel and, with his help, he researched our series on Israel’s war on Gaza. The most recent news reports indicate that, after investigating military and intelligence sites in Israel that were recently hit by Iranian missile strikes, Loffredo and three fellow journalists were reportedly brutally beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded and then sent off to an Israeli military base.

Now, while those other three journalists have been released, Loffredo remains in custody, his phone has been confiscated, and his whereabouts right now are still shrouded in mystery. A veteran journalist, Loffredo has been on the frontlines around the globe, covering multiple conflicts.

We will keep our reader updated n this story as it develops. If true, this represents a serious breach of human rights by Israel as they hold a U.S. journalist.

Watch Ben Swann discuss the unfolding story with Jeremy Loffredo here.