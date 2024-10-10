Netanyahu: Lebanon faces “death and suffering” if they don’t rise against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Joe Biden on Thursday before an Israeli Cabinet vote on the response to Iran’s Oct. 1 missile attack.

According to the White House, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security and towards a diplomatic end to the war in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said Lebanon faces “destruction and suffering” like in Gaza unless its people rebel against Hezbollah. Approximately 400,000 people are trapped in northern Gaza, as the death toll in Gaza passes 42,000, according to local officials.

In Lebanon, over 1,400 people have been killed and 1.2 million have been displaced in the conflict with Israel.

