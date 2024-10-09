Flagler County, Florida Bans Sex Offenders from Hurricane Shelters

As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Milton, the Flagler County sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that it will be “ensuring there is a safe environment for anyone” sheltered during the storm, including checking people at the door to verify they’re not “a fugitive and not wanted, not a sex offender.”

Sheriff Rick Staly then told the press that registered sex offenders were welcome to stay at the county jail.

“If you are a [sexual] predator, you are not allowed at the shelter,”Staly said. “You need to go to the [county] jail and we will accommodate you in the lobby of that building. You’ve probably seen it before.”

