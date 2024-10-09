Facebook Youtube

Flagler County, Florida Bans Sex Offenders from Hurricane Shelters

As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Milton, the Flagler County sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that it will be “ensuring there is a safe environment for anyone” sheltered during the storm, including checking people at the door to verify they’re not “a fugitive and not wanted, not a sex offender.”

Sheriff Rick Staly then told the press that registered sex offenders were welcome to stay at the county jail.

“If you are a [sexual] predator, you are not allowed at the shelter,”Staly said. “You need to go to the [county] jail and we will accommodate you in the lobby of that building. You’ve probably seen it before.”

