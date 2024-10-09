Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Kamala Harris Campaign Reportedly Raises Over $1 Billion

Vice President Kamala Harris’ White House campaign passed $1 billion raised in September, according to sources close with the campaign.

“That figure includes money raised by the campaign committee itself and by a campaign-affiliated joint fundraising committee that also collects cash for the Democratic National Committee and state parties,” according to NBC News.

President Biden’s campaign committee was renamed for Harris when he dropped out and endorsed her.

The Harris campaign is also reported to have raised $189.6 million in August alone, while the Trump campaign raised $44.5 million.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Does Israel Persecute Christians? | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 9)

Watch Now

Shocking Video Shows Trafficked Children at LaGuardia Airport in NYC

Watch Now

Hurricane Helene Aid vs. U.S. Foreign Aid – By the Numbers

Watch Now

Special Counsel Accuses Trump of “Criminal Acts” to Overturn 2020 Election

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media