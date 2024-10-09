Kamala Harris Campaign Reportedly Raises Over $1 Billion

Vice President Kamala Harris’ White House campaign passed $1 billion raised in September, according to sources close with the campaign.

“That figure includes money raised by the campaign committee itself and by a campaign-affiliated joint fundraising committee that also collects cash for the Democratic National Committee and state parties,” according to NBC News.

President Biden’s campaign committee was renamed for Harris when he dropped out and endorsed her.

The Harris campaign is also reported to have raised $189.6 million in August alone, while the Trump campaign raised $44.5 million.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.