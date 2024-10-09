Facebook Youtube

Tornadoes Spread Across Florida As Milton Approaches

More than 80 tornado warnings have been issued across central and southern Florida as of Wednesday afternoon, as Hurricane Milton makes landfall. The National Weather Service office in Miami broke its record for the most tornado warnings issued in a single day, at over forty (the previous record having been set during Hurricane Ian).

Wednesday morning, Florida Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 75 captured stunning footage of tornadoes between Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Another now-viral video from Clewiston, Florida shows a tornado moving across the landscape, and footage from near the Miccosukee Service Plaza west of Andytown caught another tornado.

