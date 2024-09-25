Facebook Youtube

New $375 Million Military Aid Package To Go To Ukraine

The U.S. will send Ukraine more medium-range cluster bombs, rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles in a new military aid package of approximately $375 million, according to U.S. officials on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, “The aid includes air-to-ground bombs, which have cluster munitions and can be fired by Ukraine’s fighter jets, as well as munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelin and other anti-armor systems, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, bridging systems and other vehicles and military equipment.”

