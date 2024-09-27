Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Comes Out As “Libertarian”

Historically a major backer of left-wing causes, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now reportedly identifies as “libertarian”.

Sources close with the Silicon Valley magnate claim that his beliefs now align most closely with “libertarianism” or “classical liberalism,” just weeks after Zuckerberg referred to former president Donald J. Trump as a “badass” after the attempt on his life in July at Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg said. “On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

This also comes as Elon Musk continues his enthusiastic support for Trump, contributing an astounding $45 million a month to his presidential campaign.

But Zuckerberg’s support for Trump has not come without hostility from within the corporate media. The Daily Beast released a piece slamming Zuckerberg as “Trump’s Libertarian Phone Buddy”.

