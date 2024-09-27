Mark Cuban Says He Wants To Be SEC Chair Under Kamala Harris

Mark Cuban told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto this week that if, he were given a role in a Harris White House administration, he would like to be the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cuban, the “Shark Tank” TV personality and Dallas Mavericks owner, has been a vociferous critic of former President Donald J. Trump. During this week’s episode of Fox News show “Your World on Wednesday”, Cavuto asked Cuban whether he would “entertain being treasury secretary or commerce secretary”, to which Cuban replied, “Head of the SEC, head of the SEC, that’s the job I would take. Maybe HHS.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.