Biden says there’s “opportunity” to prevent Israel vs. Iran total war

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Berlin that he feels optimistic that a total war between Israel and Iran can be prevented.

“There’s an opportunity in my view — and my colleagues agree — that we can probably deal with Israel and Iran in a way that ends the conflict for a while,” Biden said. “In other words, it stops the back and forth.”

The remarks come almost three weeks after Israel’s invasion of Lebanon to fight Hezbollah, an Iran proxy.

