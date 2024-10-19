U.K. Labour Party Sending 100 Staffers to Campaign for Kamala Harris

The British Labour Party is recruiting around 100 activists to swing states to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Wednesday, Labour Party Head of Operations Sofia Patel posted the plans on LinkedIn, discussing how canvassers will work in states including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Nevada.

“I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing,” Patel said.

According to Patel’s LinkedIn profile, she previously worked for the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) wrote “this is illegal” in a post in response to the news.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote, “Foreign nationals are not allowed to be involved in anyway in U.S. elections. Please go back to the UK and fix your own mass immigration problems that are ruining your country.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.