Muslim Voters Flock to Jill Stein Over Kamala Harris

A nightmare scenario is unfolding for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, as the latest polling shows Harris performing neck-and-neck with Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein among a key demographic: American Muslims…

For twenty years, Muslim Americans have overwhelmingly supported Democrats. But now — seemingly influenced by the war in Gaza — one third of 1,155 Muslim voters polled by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) indicated plans to defy Democrats’ expectations by voting for Stein; that same amount plan to vote for Harris.

Meanwhile, GOP nominee Donald J. Trump earned 11.2 percent, People’s Party presidential nominee Dr. Cornel West received 4.2 percent, Libertarian nominee Chase Oliver sits at less than one percent, and 16.5 percent of respondents were undecided.

