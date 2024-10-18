Facebook Youtube

“That war is a loser” – Trump weighs in on Ukraine war

On the Patrick Bet-David Podcast on Thursday, former president Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “should have never let” the Ukraine war start.

“I feel very badly for those people,” Trump said. “That war is a loser.” Trump went on to mock Zelenskyy, calling him “one of the greatest salesmen I’ve ever seen,” referring to the immense foreign aid sent to him from the United States.

Last month, Trump and Zelenskyy met in-person at Trump Tower. Before the meeting, Trump told reporters, “Let’s get some peace. We need peace. We need to stop the death and destruction. Don’t you think? Wouldn’t that be nice?”

