Israel Destroys Historic Village of Mhaibib in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces conducted a controlled detonation in the southern Lebanese village of Mhaibib on Thursday.

Approximately 71.5 miles south of Beirut, Mhaibib is the home of the 2,100-year-old shrine to the Prophet Benjamin, the son of Jacob; the shrine was reportedly destroyed in the explosion. According to Al Jazeerah, Israeli soldiers filmed themselves smiling and laughing at the village’s destruction.

Israel’s war with Lebanon coincides with the war on Hamas, where over 42,000 people have been killed over the last twelve months since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

