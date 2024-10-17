Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Israel Destroys Historic Village of Mhaibib in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces conducted a controlled detonation in the southern Lebanese village of Mhaibib on Thursday.

Approximately 71.5 miles south of Beirut, Mhaibib is the home of the 2,100-year-old shrine to the Prophet Benjamin, the son of Jacob; the shrine was reportedly destroyed in the explosion. According to Al Jazeerah, Israeli soldiers filmed themselves smiling and laughing at the village’s destruction.

Israel’s war with Lebanon coincides with the war on Hamas, where over 42,000 people have been killed over the last twelve months since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

The Kamala Collapse? Analyzing the Bret Baier Interview

Watch Now

The Desperation of Kamala Harris

Watch Now

Ron Paul Joins Ben to Discuss Ukraine Aid

Watch Now

Third Attempt on Trump’s Life? – What To Know

Watch Now

Trump Civil Fraud Ruling To Be Overturned?

Watch Now

Is the Government Controlling the Weather?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media