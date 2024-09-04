Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Brazil Enacts $8,900 Fines for Anyone Caught Using X

This weekend, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes shut X down beginning Saturday. The Court upheld the decision on Monday, with one judge stating that X “seems to believe it’s above the law.”

Responding to reporters, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the “world is not obliged to put up with Musk’s far-right ideology just because he’s rich.” X is down in Brazil, even though people will still be able to access it via VPN, at the risk of being fined $8,900 per day.

Full the full story, watch Ben Swann’s latest commentary here!

