Minnesota AG Praises Brazil’s Ban On X

Some in the United States are celebrating Brazil’s controversial shutdown of X…

One of them is Keith Ellison, Tim Walz’s Attorney General in Minnesota. He posted, “Obrigado, Brasil!” or “Thank you, Brazil” on X, leading to a fury of backlash from Musk supporters.

Could Ellison’s enthusiasm be a sign of what’s to come in the U.S.? As for Musk’s fight in Brazil, that isn’t over quite yet. One of Musk’s other companies, Starlink, has stated that they will not comply with the order to block X, leaving the company open to sanctions.

For the full story, watch Ben Swann’s latest commentary here!

