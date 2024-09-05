Police Respond to Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado…

Reports are swirling that a Venezuelan gang has taken over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

The rumors began swirling when video was released showing heavily armed men roaming a building’s halls and entering an apartment. The person who filmed the video said that it was taken right before a gunfight that saw one person seriously injured.

Reports indicate that the men are members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Aragua, or The Train from Aragua. Aragua is a city in Venezuela.

Aurora police investigated and stated they found no evidence of a takeover of the complex in question, but this hasn’t quelled concerns that the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to curb illegal immigration.

For the full story, watch Ben Swann’s latest commentary here!