Is the U.S. to Blame for Venezuelan Destabilization?

Reports are swirling that a Venezuelan gang has taken over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

The rumors began swirling when video was released showing heavily armed men roaming a building’s halls and entering an apartment. Without question, the issue is yet another symptom of America’s disastrously broken immigration system.

But the issue also could also point to a failure in U.S. foreign policy. Venezuela has long been one of the world’s leaders in violent crime rates, since before the country underwent drastic changes when Hugo Chavez came to office in 1999.

In 2017, the Trump administration issued crippling sanctions to Venezuela’s oil industry, the source of 98 percent of the country’s exports.

The economy collapsed at a rate three times worse than the Great Depression, and a mass exodus ensued, with millions and millions of Venezuelans leaving their country, and many coming to the US. Combine disastrous foreign policy with equally disastrous control of the southern border, and it may not be long before Venezuelan gangs actually take over an apartment complex near you…

