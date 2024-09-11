Facebook Youtube

Truth in Media Releases “Zelenskyy Unmasked” Finale!

As of now, the war in Ukraine doesn’t seem to be slowing, and the threat of World War III looms large.

Deadly rhetoric from both sides continues unabated, as media outlets aren’t allowing nuance into the conversation. Both Ukraine and Russia have legitimate interests in this conflict, but you’d never know it if you listen to our elected officials or the mainstream press.

This week, Truth in Media released our twelfth and final episode of “Zelenskyy Unmasked”. If you haven’t yet, please check out the full series here and share it widely. Maybe by raising awareness of the complexity of this conflict, we can bring about a peaceful settlement — and avoid nuclear annihilation…

