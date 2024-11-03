Elon Musk Faces Deportation Over VISA Issue?

Elon Musk could be facing deportation for allegedly working in the U.S. without an employment visa, according to a legal expert who spoke with Newsweek just days ago.

Cornell Law School professor Stephen Yale-Loehr explained how a story from The Washington Post last month could outline Musk’s path to deportation. The story from the Post, released Oct. 26, multiple investors have refused to do business with Musk until he resolves his immigration status.

“Working when not authorized is a clear violation of immigration law and would make Mr. Musk deportable,” said Yale-Loehr. “Moreover, if he failed to mention his illegal work when he applied for naturalization, his citizenship theoretically could be revoked.”

The accusations come as Musk has become one of former president Donald J. Trump’s biggest supporters, giving away one million dollars a day to people who sign his pledge to support the First and Second Amendments.

