Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Elon Musk Faces Deportation Over VISA Issue?

Elon Musk could be facing deportation for allegedly working in the U.S. without an employment visa, according to a legal expert who spoke with Newsweek just days ago.

Cornell Law School professor Stephen Yale-Loehr explained how a story from The Washington Post last month could outline Musk’s path to deportation. The story from the Post, released Oct. 26, multiple investors have refused to do business with Musk until he resolves his immigration status.

“Working when not authorized is a clear violation of immigration law and would make Mr. Musk deportable,” said Yale-Loehr. “Moreover, if he failed to mention his illegal work when he applied for naturalization, his citizenship theoretically could be revoked.”

The accusations come as Musk has become one of former president Donald J. Trump’s biggest supporters, giving away one million dollars a day to people who sign his pledge to support the First and Second Amendments.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Why Are There So Many Errors with Early Voting?

Watch Now

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Why is the media trying to Resurrect RussiaGate?

Watch Now

Democrats Melt Down Over Hilarious Comedy Routine at Trump Rally

Watch Now

Kamala Harris Fails to Capitalize on CNN Town Hall

Watch Now

Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media