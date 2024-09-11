Facebook Youtube

Evidence of Haitian Migrants Eating Pets in Ohio?

In this week’s presidential debate, Donald J. Trump claimed that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio have been caught eating local cats, dogs, and even geese.

Debate moderator and ABC anchor David Muir said that the city manager, however, says there is no such evidence.

But there actually are multiple reports that this is happening, from one man who says he witnessed migrants hunting geese in a local park, to 911 calls reporting groups of men patrolling neighborhoods capturing geese.

For the entire story, watch Ben Swann’s commentary here!

