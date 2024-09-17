Hillary Clinton Pushes Arrests for Americans Who Spread “Disinformation”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made some shocking on-air remarks this week with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, calling for what seemed like mass arrests for Americans spreading so-called “disinformation”…

“Just as Mueller prosecuted several Russians who engaged in election interference for Trump back in 2016, there are some Americans who, whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be a better deterrence,” Clinton said.

Clinton went on to describe former president Donald J. Trump “a danger to our country and the world” — just days after a second assassination attempt against Trump.

