Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

FCC Commissioner Slams Biden-Harris Failed Broadband Initiative

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s $42 billion broadband initiative this week, calling it “the slowest federal broadband program in recent history.”

“In 2021, VP Harris agreed to lead a $42 billion effort to expand internet access to millions. It’s been 1,039 days, and no one has been connected—no homes, no businesses, not even a shovel worth of dirt has been turned.”

“It gets worse,” Carr added. “No infrastructure will begin until next year at the earliest, and in many cases, not until 2026… The bottom line: Without major reforms, VP Harris’s $42 billion program is wired to fail. It’s time to correct course. Get rid of all the extraneous political goals and focus on quickly connecting Americans.”

More breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Post-War Gaza | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 8)

Watch Now

Israel’s Financial Support for Hamas

Watch Now

Israel’s Secret Nukes?

Watch Now
Trump Shooter

Secret Service Sniper Speaks Out?

Watch Now
BenSwann Hannibal

What is the Hannibal Directive?

Watch Now
Jeremy Brown in His Own Words

Jeremy Brown: In His Own Words – Part 4

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media