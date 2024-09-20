FCC Commissioner Slams Biden-Harris Failed Broadband Initiative

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s $42 billion broadband initiative this week, calling it “the slowest federal broadband program in recent history.”

“In 2021, VP Harris agreed to lead a $42 billion effort to expand internet access to millions. It’s been 1,039 days, and no one has been connected—no homes, no businesses, not even a shovel worth of dirt has been turned.”

“It gets worse,” Carr added. “No infrastructure will begin until next year at the earliest, and in many cases, not until 2026… The bottom line: Without major reforms, VP Harris’s $42 billion program is wired to fail. It’s time to correct course. Get rid of all the extraneous political goals and focus on quickly connecting Americans.”

